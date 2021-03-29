EU commissioner stresses need for solidarity on migration

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s home affairs commissioner has stressed the need for solidarity among the bloc’s member states in tackling migration, and called on Turkey to resume accepting the return of people whose asylum applications are rejected in Greece after arriving from Turkey. Ylva Johansson and Greece’s migration minister spoke Monday on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos after visiting migrant facilities there and on the island of Samos. Johansson’s visit comes amid continuing accusations against Greece of illegal summary deportations, which Greek officials reject, and as EU countries discuss a new migration pact to deal with the issue of people seeking asylum in Europe.