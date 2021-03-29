China pressures brands to reject reports of Xinjiang abuses

BEIJING (AP) — China is stepping up pressure on foreign shoe and clothing brands to reject reports of abuses in Xinjiang, telling companies that are targeted by Beijing for boycotts to look more closely and pointing to a statement by one that it found no forced labor. H&M, Nike, Adidas and other brands are caught in a spiraling conflict over Xinjiang after Western governments imposed sanctions on Chinese officials accused of abuses. State media called for a boycott of H&M for saying it would no longer use cotton from Xinjiang and are criticizing other brands for expressing concern about reports of forced labor. A government spokesman, Xu Guixiang, says H&M should “look into this matter seriously.” Xu says some sources of information are “ill-intentioned.”