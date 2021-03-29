Auschwitz museum says ‘damage done’ by New Yorker article

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum sharply denounced an article in the New Yorker magazine that looks at Holocaust scholarship in Poland. The text was amended Monday to clarify some wording in a subheading, though the magazine and author said they stand by the article. It argues that legitimate debate by historians about some Poles’ alleged complicity in the Holocaust is being stifled by the current ruling party in Poland. The Auschwitz director welcomed the changes, but said he thought an apology should also be forthcoming. The original subheading suggested Poles bear responsibility for the deaths of 3 million Jews during the Holocaust. Most were killed by Nazi Germany.