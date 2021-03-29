US stocks slip from record heights, weighed down by banks

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slipping in afternoon trading on Monday, as losses for big banks pull the S&P 500 off its record highs set last week. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower. Financial stocks were big weights amid worries about how much pain big banks will take following soured trades made by a major U.S. hedge fund. Stocks of energy producers were also weak after the price of oil slipped. Treasury yields rose slightly, while a widely followed measure of nervousness in the stock market was climbing but remained close to its lowest level in a year.