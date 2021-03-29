Arkansas Senate OKs ban on treatments for transgender youth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has approved banning gender confirming treatments for minors. The Senate on Monday voted 28-7 in favor of the restriction on transgender youth, sending the measure to the governor’s desk. The bill would prohibit doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment or surgery to minors. If signed, opponents say it would be the first prohibition of its kind in the country. The measure has drawn criticism from medical and child welfare groups who say it would further marginalize trans youth. It comes as other bills targeting transgender people have advanced in Arkansas and other states.