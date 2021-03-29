Ample opportunities for viewers to follow Chauvin trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Judging by the opening day, Americans interested in closely following the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death have plenty of options. At least 12 television networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC and the top cable news networks, carried the initial outlines of the case as framed by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell and defense attorney Eric Nelson. The death of Floyd, a Black man, after white former cop Derek Chauvin pressed a knee onto his neck sparked social protests and debates on law enforcement. Specialty networks and streaming sites plan to cover the trial in its entirety.