UN rights investigator Agnes Callamard named Amnesty chief

LONDON (AP) — Agnes Callamard, who led a United Nations’ investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has been appointed to lead Amnesty International. The human rights group said Callamard’s four-year term as secretary general begins Monday. The French human rights expert has been the U.N.’s special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions. She investigated the killing of Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, concluding that it was probably state-sanctioned. Callamard has said she was threatened with death by a senior Saudi official after her report on the killing was published. Founded in London in 1961, Amnesty calls itself the world’s largest non-governmental human rights organization.