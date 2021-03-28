‘Tragic’: 3 kids among 5 dead after Arkansas apartment fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials say five people, including three children, have died following a fire at their Arkansas apartment complex. Firefighters in Little Rock responded to the blaze around 5:10 a.m. Sunday at the complex. During their rescue efforts, firefighters went into one apartment where they found five people who were unconscious, The Little Rock Fire Department said in a Facebook post that two adults, ages 28 and 29, were pronounced dead at the scene. Three children, ages 4, 8 and 9, were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where they later died. A cause of the blaze is still being investigated.