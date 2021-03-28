Shooter at Kansas Jewish centers appeals death sentence

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — An avowed anti-Semite who fatally shot three people at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014 is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence. The court is scheduled to hear arguments Monday in Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.’s appeal. He is also known as Frazier Glenn Close. He represented himself at trial and during the penalty phase. Miller’s attorneys in the appeal argue the trial court should not have let him represent himself, and that the death penalty is unconstitutional. Miller says he shot the victims because he wanted to kill Jews. His victims were all Christian.