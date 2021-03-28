Path from Clinton to Biden takes U-turn on debt, trade, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Times have changed since the 1990s. President Joe Biden is taking the opposite approach of the Clinton administration to help the economy. He’s bulking up on debt to fuel growth, offering aid to the poor without work requirements and pulling back from globalization. It’s an ambitious evolution that reflects the pandemic, changes in Democratic voters and the long-festering problems of inequality. But Biden is executing his plan with many of the same policymakers who served President Bill Clinton decades earlier. In that far different time, Clinton pushed balanced budgets, work requirements for welfare recipients and expanded global trade.