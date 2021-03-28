Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases

PARIS (AP) — Critical care doctors in Paris say that surging coronavirus infections could soon overwhelm their ability to care for the sick, possibly forcing them to choose which patients to treat. The sobering warnings were delivered Sunday in newspaper opinion pieces signed by dozens of Paris-region doctors. The alarming appeals come as French President Emmanuel Macron has been vigorously defending his decision not to completely lockdown France again as he did last year. Since January, Macron’s government has instead imposed a nationwide overnight curfew and followed that with a grab-bag of other restrictions to try to curb infection rates. Doctors are piling on pressure for a full lockdown and warn that they will be practicing “catastrophic medicine” shortly as cases peak.