Mexico City air pollution spikes to 6 times acceptable limit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Small-particle pollution has spiked in Mexico City to almost six times acceptable limits. It’s a level not seen for years in the Mexican capital. Levels of small particles known as PM10 reached 581 points Sunday on a scale where 100 is considered the highest acceptable level. No formal pollution alert was declared, but the levels were enough to earn a rare “extremely bad” rating from the city’s air-quality monitoring network. PM10 particles are often from dust or soil kicked into the air, and the network warned that high winds were likely to cause an increase in particle levels. Spring is dry season in central Mexico and it is also a time when farmers on Mexico City’s outskirts traditionally burn grass and weeds to prepare fields for planting.