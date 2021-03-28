Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Opening statements are set for Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death. Derek Chauvin’s trial is expected to last about four weeks. Outside issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and a global outcry over racial inequities are also affecting the trial, which will be streamed online for the world to see. Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.