Jurors in ex-officer’s high-profile trial face heavy burden

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The huge task for jurors at the trial of a white former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd showed during jury selection as some would-be jurors said they were unnerved by the very thought of being on the panel. All jurors at all trials feel pressure, knowing their decisions will alter lives. But the weight on jurors in Minneapolis who will hear opening statements Monday is in a whole different category. They are assigned to weigh whether to assign guilt in the death of a Black man that prompted some of the largest protests in U.S. history. One question is whether the ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, can get a fair trial with so much pressure on jurors and with some potentially fearing the consequences should they acquit.