Helicopter crash in Alaska backcountry ski trip kills 5

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The names of the five people who were killed in a helicopter crash this weekend in Alaska have been released. Alaska State Troopers say among the dead was a Colorado man, two from the Czech Republic and two Alaskans, including the pilot. A sixth person is in serious condition but stable at an Anchorage hospital. The contracted helicopter crashed Saturday as it was transporting three guests and two guides from a lodge on a heli-skiing adventure. The bodies were recovered Sunday from the crash site near Knik Glacier and turned over to the state medical examiner. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.