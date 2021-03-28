Dallas street renamed for man killed by ex-cop in apartment

DALLAS (AP) — Officials have renamed a portion of a Dallas street for Botham Jean, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot in his apartment by a white former police officer who mistook his apartment for her own. During a ceremony on Saturday, Jean’s family and city officials unveiled new street signs for Botham Jean Boulevard. The newly renamed street runs along the apartment complex where Jean lived. Allisa Findley, Jean’s sister, said unveiling the new street signs is a reminder her brother is gone “and it is hard for us.” Last year, a jury sentenced ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for killing Jean.