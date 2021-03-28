Bangladeshi protesters clash with police during strike

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh security forces have opened fire and used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who were enforcing a nationwide general strike they called to denounce violence at a previous protest over a visit by India’s prime minister. At least one man was shot after thousands of protesters, mostly students from Islamic schools, blocked a major highway connecting Dhaka with the southeastern port city of Chattogram. Witnesses said scores of people were hurt in clashes with police, which started after protesters set fire to a number of vehicles. Sunday’s violence followed days of tension and clashes over a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Critics accuse Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party of stoking religious polarization in India and discriminating against Muslims.