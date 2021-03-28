Albania starts mass COVID vaccinations before tourist season

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania has started a mass inoculation campaign ahead of the summer tourism season after acquiring 192,000 doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine Sinovac earlier this week. Hundreds of people age 70 and above gathered at Tirana’s main Skanderbeg Square on Sunday to get a jab in two big tents. Vaccination has proceeded slowly in the Balkan country since mid-January before the arrival of the Sinovac vaccine, with Albania receiving less than 100,000 Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V doses. The country has inoculated 65,000 medical personnel, people age 80 and over, and schoolteachers so far.