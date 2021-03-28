4 found dead in separate Austria, Switzerland shootings

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria say a woman and a four-year-old girl were found shot to death in a car in a rural area north of Vienna. Police are trying to determine the whereabouts of the 29-year-old woman’s ex-partner. A spokesman for Lower Austria police said a witness reported finding a car with two bodies inside early Sunday afternoon in the Mistelbach district, 25 miles from the capital. Officers didn’t immediately find a firearm at the scene before cordoning it off for specialist investigators. Separately, police in neighboring Switzerland said Sunday that two people, a 44-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, were found dead near the southern town of Bellinzona. Local newspaper Corriere del Ticino reported that police are investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide.