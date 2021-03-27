Skip to Content

Vaccines haven’t cured loneliness in New York nursing homes

HERKIMER, N.Y. (AP) — High rates of COVID-19 throughout New York have left the majority of its nursing homes closed for most indoor visits despite relaxed guidance meant to help open them up for visitors. A little more than half of New York nursing homes were ineligible for indoor visits in mid-March. New York updated its visitation rules Thursday in a way that will now allow visits to resume under certain conditions, even if a resident has recently tested positive. But that relaxed standard might not clear the way for visitation in many homes having trouble keeping the virus out.

