UK protesters scuffle with police during rally over new law

LONDON (AP) — Police in the English city of Bristol have arrested 10 people during a third night of protest against a new policing law. Hundreds of demonstrators against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill staged a sit-down protest outside a police station in the southwest England city on Friday night. Some scuffled with officers in helmets and shields who tried to break up the protest. The Avon and Somerset Police force said Saturday that eggs, bottles and bricks were thrown at officers and a police horse was daubed with paint. The contentious bill, which is currently going through Parliament, gives police stronger powers to restrict protests