Some Poles flout virus rules as harder lockdown takes effect

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has introduced a raft of new pandemic restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The new restrictions took effect Saturday and are to last for the two weeks surrounding Easter. But some Poles flouted the existing rules. Police on Friday night raided a bar in Warsaw that kept its doors open in defiance of regulations banning the sale of alcohol and indoor dining. In a country where for decades people found ways to trick the communist system to get by, other business owners are again looking for ways to circumvent the rules to maintain income. In the runup to Easter, churches also have gone against attendance limits.