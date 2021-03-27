Myanmar forces kill dozens in deadliest day since coup

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — As Myanmar’s military celebrates the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade in the country’s capital, soldiers and police elsewhere have reportedly killed dozens of people as they suppressed protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month’s coup. By Saturday night, the online news site Myanmar Now reported the death toll had reached 114. A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls put the total at 107, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns That’s more than the previous high on March 14, which ranged in count from 74 to 90. The killings quickly drew international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements condemning the deaths.