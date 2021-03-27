Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say two people died and eight people were injured in two shootings along the city’s oceanfront. The wounded were shot late Friday and their conditions ranged from serious to life-threatening. In addition, one woman died at the scene of a gunshot wound and an officer who was struck by a vehicle suffered minor injuries. Police say a second shooting scene erupted nearby, which lead an officer to fatally shoot a male suspect. The officer has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division.