Many history interpreters of color carry weight of racism

As the nation continues to reckon with racism, historical sites like Colonial Williamsburg are working to be more racially inclusive. Many of the actor-interpreters of color who play out historical scenes there say they appreciate the efforts. But it’s a weighty experience to portray enslaved people or others who lived through the racism of the past. The work of getting into character has these costumed interpreters exploring painful parts of history. And once they step back into the real world they still are confronted with current-day racism. These interpreters of history say they feel more empowered to call for change.