Eddie Murphy inducted into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Murphy was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame at the organization’s show that highlighted works by entertainers and athletes of color. After Murphy accepted the induction award Saturday night, the actor-comedian said he was “very moved” by the honor. He was presented the award by his longtime friend and “Coming 2 America” co-star Arsenio Hall. The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” LeBron James received the President’s Award for his public service achievements. DJ D-Nice took home entertainer of the year in a competitive category against Regina King, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis and Trevor Noah.