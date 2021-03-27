Israelis gather for Passover, celebrating freedom from virus

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis will once again hold large family gatherings this weekend to celebrate Passover, the festive Jewish holiday recalling the biblical flight of the Israelites from Egypt. That’s thanks to a highly successful coronavirus vaccination campaign that has inoculated 80% of the country’s adult population. Authorities have reopened restaurants, hotels, museums and theaters, and permit indoor gatherings of up to 20 people. It’s a stark turnaround from last year, when Israel was in its first of three lockdowns, with people largely confined to their homes. Many had to celebrate last year’s Thanksgiving-like Seder feast via video conference, or even in solitude.