Iran, China sign strategic long-term cooperation agreement

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV reports that Iran and China have signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement addressing economic issues amid crippling U.S. sanctions on Iran. The agreement dubbed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership covers a variety of economic activity from oil and mining to promoting industrial activity in Iran, as well as transportation and agricultural collaborations, according to the report. No additional details of the agreement were revealed as Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi took part in a ceremony marking the event. The deal marked the first time Iran has signed such a lengthy agreement with a major world power.