Indonesia’s Merapi volcano spews ash, debris in new eruption

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most volatile volcano is erupting again, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending streams of lava and debris down its slopes. No casualties have been reported in the eruption that flared Saturday. Officials said an avalanche of rocks spilled down Mount Merapi’s slopes before dawn and clouds of hot ash shot 200 meters (656 feet) into the air as the mountain groaned and rumbled. The volcano unleashed hot clouds of ash at least eight times since the morning as well as a series of pyroclastic flows — a mixture of rock, debris, lava and gasses — that had reached nearly 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) down its slopes. The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) high volcano is on densely populated Java island.