Calls for change for women’s rights in French sports

PARIS (AP) — France’s sports minister says French society is at a “turning point” for women’s rights within the male-dominated sports world amid a wave of protests from female journalists denouncing discrimination. Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu described her own experiences facing sexism and says it’s time for French mindsets to change. She supported female journalists who spoke out in a documentary this week about sexist remarks and harassment they routinely face at work and in social networks. The minister also wants the 2024 Paris Olympics to be the first time in history that as many female as male athletes compete.