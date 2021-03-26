UN commission urges equality for women in decision-making

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality is calling for a sharp increase of women in global decision-making in a hotly debated final document that saw continuing pushback against women’s rights and a refusal to address issues of gender identity. The Commission on the Status of Women reaffirmed the blueprint to achieve gender equality adopted 25 years ago at the Beijing women’s conference in the document adopted Friday. And it shone a spotlight on the growing impact of violence against women and girls in the digital world. An EU diplomat singled out Russia as playing a disruptive role in the negotiations. China and Saudi Arabia were also vocal opponents.