Trains collide in southern Egypt, killing at least 32

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say two trains collided on Friday, apparently after someone activated an emergency brake. The collision in southern Egypt killed at least 32 people and injured 108. Two passenger cars flipped on their side from the force of the crash. It was the latest in a series of deadly accidents along Egypt’s troubled rail system, which has been plagued by poor maintenance and management. Egypt’s president says those responsible would be punished. He has previously acknowledged that Egypt lacks the needed funds to overhaul the dilapidated rail system.