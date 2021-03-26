Thailand plans quarantine-free entry for vaccinated tourists

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand plans to allow vaccinated foreigners to visit the southern resort island of Phuket without quarantining on arrival in a step toward reviving the country’s big but battered tourism industry. It’s also shortening the quarantine period for arrivals from abroad to 10 days from 14. Thailand’s tourism industry dried up when scheduled passenger flights into the country were barred in April last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus. There has been a limited resumption of flights since then. The plan for Phuket is set to begin in July and may include other destinations such as Samui Island, Krabi, Pattaya and Chiang Mai if it is judged successful.