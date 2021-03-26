Tennessee’s governor signs transgender athlete bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a law banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports. The move Friday makes Tennessee the third state this year to approve a measure many critics warn would prompt costly lawsuits and hurt transgender youth. The Republican governor said on his Twitter account that he signed the bill “to preserve women’s athletics and ensure fair competition.” Mississippi and Arkansas have approved similar laws, and Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for transgender athlete bans this year. Tennessee’s Republican-led Legislature gave final approval to the bill after House lawmakers voted 71-16 for the bill Monday.