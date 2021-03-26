Serbia vaccinates migrants amid surge in COVID-19 cases

KRNJACA, Serbia (AP) — United Nations officials say Serbia has become the first European country to vaccinate people living in its refugee camps and asylum centers against the coronavirus. Some 530 migrants and asylum-seekers across Serbia have signed up to get vaccinated. The first recipients had their initial jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday at a camp on the outskirts of Belgrade. Serbia has administered the most coronavirus shots per capita of any country in Europe, a distinction it holds in part because the government worked to secure vaccine supplies from Russia and China. But the Balkan country, like the rest of central and eastern Europe, is facing another onslaught of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.