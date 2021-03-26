Saints’ Lattimore suspected of possessing stolen handgun

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been arrested there on suspicion of possessing a weapon. A Cleveland police spokesperson says Lattimore was arrested Thursday night in Cleveland after authorities stopped a car he was riding in for traffic violations. Police say Lattimore had a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in a Cleveland suburb. Lattimore is suspected of receiving stolen property and failing to inform an officer he was carrying a concealed weapon. An attorney for Lattimore says his client is cooperating and has called it a misunderstanding.