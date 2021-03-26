Radioactive material found inside oil facility in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Security and military officials in Lebanon say a German company has found dangerous nuclear material stored in an oil facility in the country’s south. A statement Friday by Lebanon Higher Defense Council said the material has been stored at the Zahrani Oil Installation about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Beirut. The council quoted outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab. Lebanese authorities have been conducting search operations for hazardous material around the country after a massive explosion in Beirut last year killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,000 others and damaged several Beirut neighborhoods.