Official count confirms Rutte’s Dutch election victory

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch electoral commission has confirmed that the conservative party led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte won the most seats in last week’s election. The final count published Friday showed Rutte’s party secured 34 seats in the 150-seat legislature. The centrist D66 party was in second place with 24 seats. Those two parties are now leading talks to form the country’s next ruling government. The complex process is likely to take months as they try to find more partners to build a majority coalition. Rutte has led the last three Dutch governments and could become the country’s longest-serving prime minister if he heads the next coalition.