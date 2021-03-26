Northern Mozambique town attacked by rebels for third day

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The town of Palma in northern Mozambique remained under attack from insurgents for a third day Friday, with residents trying to flee to safety and most communications cut off. Various company representatives said they were only able to contact their staff in Palma by satellite phone. They said people are hiding in Palma’s Hotel Amarula and at an area outside the town where there is a large liquified natural gas project by the France-based firm, Total. According to an official with Mozambique’s defense ministry, the town in Cabo Delgado province was attacked “in three directions” by “terrorists.”.