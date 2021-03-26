Nissan-Renault rift at center of Japanese trial of American

TOKYO (AP) — The trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly in a Tokyo court is increasingly focusing on a rift between Nissan Motor Co. and its French alliance partner. Kelly, an American, was arrested with former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in November 2018 and has been charged with under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. Kelly says he is innocent. His chief defense lawyer questioned a partner at Latham & Watkins, Friday in the Tokyo District Court about an investigation of Ghosn that the international law firm conducted Nissan’s behalf. It also probed Nissan’s relations with Renault SA of France. Kobayashi confirmed the law firm had investigated the relationship between the two alliance partners.