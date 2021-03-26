Myanmar protest deaths reach 320 as US, UK, impose sanctions

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The number of protesters confirmed killed in Myanmar since last month’s military takeover has reached 320. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said its tally includes only documented cases, with the actual number of casualties “likely much higher.” Deaths were continuing to mount as well. News agencies reported three deaths in a city in southern Myanmar and social media posts indicated as many as seven may have been killed by nightfall in various cities. Opposition to the junta got a boost with new sanctions imposed against military businesses. And the homegrown Civil Disobedience Movement, which has targeted the economy with work stoppages and divesture of foreign money, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.