Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The number of migrants and asylum-seekers who reached Europe in 2020 is the lowest it has been in the past decade. But deaths and disappearances on sea routes to the continent remain alarmingly high with only a small fraction of bodies recovered and victims identified, according to a report released Friday by the United Nations migration agency. Of the 93,000 people who entered Europe irregularly last year, roughly 92% did so via the Western, Central and Eastern Mediterranean Sea as well as through the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, often on unseaworthy boats. The International Organization for Migration has confirmed the death or disappearance of at nearly 2,300 people.