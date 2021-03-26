Mexican agency bars candidate accused of rape from running

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s elections agency has withdrawn ballot registration for a candidate who was nominated despite accusations of rape against him. The National Electoral Institute said late Thursday that governorship candidate Felix Salgado had failed to report the money he spent during the primary process. Salgado won the ruling Morena party’s nomination for the governorship of the southern state of Guerrero earlier this month, despite protests by women’s rights activists. He has not personally addressed the accusations, though his lawyer has denied them. Salgado vowed to fight the decision in court, but did not say whether he had reported all spending as required by Mexico’s election laws.