Skip to Content

Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths

4:55 pm AP - National News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man accused in the beating death of a New Jersey resident he claimed sexually abused him as a child has been charged with killing his ex-wife and two of her friends whose bodies were found at a New Mexico airport. The charges came Friday following numerous interviews and searches of a house, storage units and other locations in the city of Grants, where suspect Sean Lannon, his ex-wife and their children lived. The remains of Jennifer Lannon, two of her friends and an Albuquerque man were found earlier this month in a vehicle at an Albuquerque airport parking garage. Charges related to the death of the Albuquerque man have not yet been filed.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content