Japanese PM Suga expects to invite Biden to Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he expects to invite President Joe Biden to the Tokyo Olympics when he visits the White House next month. That may become a bigger diplomatic arena as Suga is open to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or his powerful sister, if either of them visits Tokyo for the Games. Suga was asked by a lawmaker in Parliament if he would invite Biden. Suga says “I expect we will.” The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23. They were postponed a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.