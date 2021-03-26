4 die in clashes set off by India’s Modi visiting Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least four people have been killed and scores injured in violent protests set off by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Bangladesh to celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence. Outside Dhaka’s main mosque, protesters were dispersed by police, injuring scores of people. In the southeastern district of Chattogram four people died in clashes. In Dhaka the protesters waved shoes to show disrespect against the Indian leader. Critics accuse Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party of stoking religious polarization in India and discriminating against Muslims. Modi will also visit a Hindu temple, apparently aimed at galvanizing Hindu support in Indian elections.