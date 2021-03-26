Skip to Content

Yemen rebels hit, set ablaze fuel tank in south Saudi Arabia

AP - National News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fuel tank at an oil facility in Saudi Arabia caught fire after being struck in an attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. That’s according to Saudi Arabian officials in a statement early Friday. The assault at Jizan in southwest Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen came came during what Saudi defense officials described as a barrage of eight bomb-carrying drones launched by the Houthi rebels. A Houthi military spokesman later claimed a series of attacks on several Saudi military sites and oil facilities, some acknowledged by the kingdom and others not. Jizan long has been targeted by the Houthis.

Associated Press

