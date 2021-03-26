France’s Macron: No regrets for rejecting new virus lockdown

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he has no reason to be sorry about refusing to impose a third virus lockdown earlier this year. Surging coronavirus infections are now straining hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week in France. The French government has championed a “third way” between confinement and freedom, stressing the importance of keeping children in school and businesses afloat as the pandemic stretches into a second year. Macron said late Thursday at the end of a European Union summit, “There won’t be a mea culpa from me. I don’t have remorse and won’t acknowledge failure.”