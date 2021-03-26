Former teacher guilty of mailing white powder to schools

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to mailing threatening letters containing white powder to elementary schools where she had worked as a teacher. Court records show 66-year-old Maria Bassi Lauro pleaded guilty Thursday in Tampa to three counts of making hoaxes that appeared to be biological agents or toxins. She faces up to 15 years in prison. Federal prosecutors say Lauro sent threatening mailings with a suspicious powder to employees at four central Florida elementary schools. Tests determined it was baking soda. Lauro said she was upset about being fired and wanted the victims to believe they had been exposed to a deadly biological toxin.