Fire in building with COVID-19 hospital in India kills 10

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian fire official says at least 10 people have been killed by a fire in a building that housed a private hospital treating coronavirus patients. The blaze began early Friday in India’s financial capital of Mumbai. More than 70 patients have been evacuated to other hospitals. Firefighting crews are still working to control the blaze. The cause was not immediately clear. The fire comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. In August, a fire killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in the city of Ahmedabad. Poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often cause deaths in India.